Behind The Scenes With The Cast of 'Wicked!'

'Wicked' -- Behind The Scenes
Before you grab your popcorn and watch the wickedness go down, see what Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo and more of the 'Wicked' cast were up to on the magical set.

Grab your brooms and fly behind the scenes with our action-packed 'Wicked' gallery!

As we know, Ariana’s stepping into Glinda’s sparkly shoes -- and of course, she made sure to keep it picture-perfect, sneaking in makeup touch-ups between takes.

Ethan Slater met his GF Ariana while filming the movie back in 2022 ... so it’s safe to say there was plenty to smile about behind the scenes!

Looks like the cast formed some serious squad goals on set -- tons of pics show them all cozying up for snaps during those hectic filming days

Looks like all the hard work paid off -- release day is here, and fans are losing it over the all-singing, beloved movie spectacle ... and judging by early reviews, it’s hitting all the right notes!

