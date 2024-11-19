'Wicked' Star Cynthia Erivo Tells Dax Shepard How She Wipes With Long Nails

How Do You Wipe Your Butt With Those Nails?!?

"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo is known for her super long talon nails, leading to this question from Dax Shepard ... what's it like wiping your butt with those things?!?

Dax asked Cynthia straight up how she cleans herself after pooping during a funny exchange on Monday's episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast.

Cynthia is annoyed by the question but she basically plays along and says she folds tissue paper and uses the pads of her fingers -- not the tips of her nails -- to wipe.

Ever curious, Dax also asks Cynthia if she ever feels "a little tickle of the nails on the crack" ... but it doesn't sound like that's the case.

Cynthia tells Dax she knew he would ask her the question, admitting it's annoying ... explaining she's a functioning adult who doesn't walk around smelling like crap.

Instead, Cynthia says there's a lot of folks out there who don't clean themselves nearly as well as her and her wicked long nails.