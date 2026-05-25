Bella Hadid Rocks Tiny White String Swimwear For Cannes Yacht Day

Getty Composite

If you needed another reason to question your own life choices after seeing Bella Hadid’s Cannes red carpet slay ... her latest bikini snaps just entered the chat.

Yup, Bella turned the heat all the way up in a series of yacht pics shared to her IG Stories -- striking every angle in a tiny white string one-piece that left very little room for distraction.

Bella was clearly making the most, working those poses as her pal snapped away ... 'cause, LBR, there are only so many hours you can spend sunbathing before you’ve gotta find a side quest.

As you know, this isn’t her first headline-making look lately -- Bella’s basically become part of the annual Cannes Film Festival scenery, and off-duty season is proving just as strong.