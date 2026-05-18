Bella Hadid Shows Off Supermodel Figure In Tiny Bikini Onboard Yacht

Summer’s basically here -- and if you’re hunting for fitspo, Bella Hadid just made a pretty strong case for being at the center of your vision board!

Bella took a break from her Cannes Film Festival duties over the weekend, hopping aboard a luxury yacht in an impossibly tiny metallic bikini top and matching thong bottoms that showed off her bronzed glow.

Yeah ... the sight was next-level. Bella looked like an actual goddess soaking up the sun with pals off the coast, once again proving exactly why she remains one of the most in-demand supermodels on the planet.

As if the bikini moment wasn’t enough, Bella also busted out some intense yoga poses on the sun loungers -- showing off her flexibility and sculpted physique like a total pro.