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Bella Hadid Shows Off Supermodel Figure In Tiny Bikini Onboard Yacht

Bella Hadid Hijacks Cannes Buzz With Teeny Bikini Yacht Day!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bella Hadid Soaks Up Sun In Stringy Bikini In France
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Bonjour, Bella! Launch Gallery
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Summer’s basically here -- and if you’re hunting for fitspo, Bella Hadid just made a pretty strong case for being at the center of your vision board!

Bella took a break from her Cannes Film Festival duties over the weekend, hopping aboard a luxury yacht in an impossibly tiny metallic bikini top and matching thong bottoms that showed off her bronzed glow.

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Yeah ... the sight was next-level. Bella looked like an actual goddess soaking up the sun with pals off the coast, once again proving exactly why she remains one of the most in-demand supermodels on the planet.

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As if the bikini moment wasn’t enough, Bella also busted out some intense yoga poses on the sun loungers -- showing off her flexibility and sculpted physique like a total pro.

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Bella’s become a Cannes regular over the years, despite the festival being packed wall-to-wall with massive movie stars ... but somehow she still manages to make sure the spotlight swings right back onto her!

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