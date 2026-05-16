Bella Hadid Strips Down to Tiny Pink Bikini During Cannes Vacation

You Cannes See My Whole Body ...

Bella Hadid's ushering in swimsuit season ... showing off her slender bod in a tiny pink bikini while floating on a boat near Cannes, France.

The sexy supermodel was spotted hanging out on a yacht near Cannes Saturday ... wearing a smile, sunglasses -- and not a whole lot else.

Check out the pics ... Hadid strips off her flannel and dives from the boat, while her friends look on, before rising out of the water -- unintentionally flaunting her long, supermodel legs.

Once back on deck, BH grabs a shower head to rinse herself off -- can't let that sea salt mess with her flawless skin.

Bella's one of many stars hanging out in Cannes this year. As you know, the city's film festival is one of the biggest in the world -- regularly bringing out a who's who of A-listers.

Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum, James Franco and Demi Moore are just a few of the bold-faced names to walk a red carpet already at the 79th edition of the event.