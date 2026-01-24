Bella Hadid Bares Butt in Cut-Out Cocktail Dress
Bella Hadid My Ace is Showing ... Flaunts Booty in Cut-Out Dress While Playing Cards
Bella Hadid's aces might be high, but her outfit had fans' eyes looking low ... checking out her backside as it positively bursts from her dress.
The model-turned-actress shared several photos to Instagram early Saturday morning ... kicking off the snaps with a pic of her in a backless black dress with strategically placed cutouts showing off her full moon.
She's holding some playing cards and giving the camera a sultry look through a mask apt for a masquerade ball.
Bella wasn't playing Solitaire either ... one of her friends appears in another shot -- with an arm wrapped around BH's waist.
Her pal turns away from the camera in a third photo ... while Bella suggestively bites down on some of her cards.
Never one to miss out on a branding opportunity, Hadid used the last pic in her Instagram post to bump her perfume brand Orebella ... capturing a photo of the high-end container.
It's a rare evening off for Hadid ... who has recently made a foray into acting -- appearing in the appropriately titled show "The Beauty."
The new FX series -- produced by Ryan Murphy -- follows individuals who use a mystery drug to become more beautiful versions of themselves ... and stars Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Hadid and more.
Bella doesn't need a magic shot to keep her beautiful ... and, the proof is in these pics!