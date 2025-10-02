A-Listers Flock to Paris Fashion Week With Hot BTS Shots

Paris Fashion Week kicked off this week, and Hollywood hightailed it to Paris -- with sexy looks n' shots that'll knock your fancy socks off!

Kylie Jenner posted up in her brassiere while gettin' ready, Lisa got down low for a fashion photo, and Teyana Taylor tied up her towel and hit the balcony!

"PIPER NOOOO" -- 'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins and Parker Posey parked their friendship snap on the 'Gram wearin' their finest garments!

It's great seeing Bella back on her feet and backstage, prepping to strut the catwalk ...

Shady or not ... here comes Paris Hilton and Rita Ora -- both sexy stars rockin' their black-out shades.

And, fashion aside, check our Charli XCX posing pretty with a cigarette and an espresso martini ... cheers!