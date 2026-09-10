Secret Service Agent Caught with Pants Down in Masturbation Arrest, Video Shows

Play video content Video: Secret Service Agent Caught Masturbating Outside Hotel Room Miami Dade Sheriff's Office

A Secret Service agent's masturbation bust is as embarrassing as you'd expect ... body cam video caught him in a hotel hallway with his belt undone.

TMZ obtained the arrest footage from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office ... you can see the tasers trained on John Spillman as authorities yell at him to get up against the wall.

As he starts to slide down the wall, you can see his belt's unbuckled and his pants are undone before authorities pin him to the ground and cuff him.

That's when someone comes out of the hotel room to talk to the deputies before they take him away.

Spillman admits to having "too much to drink" and asks the officers if he can pull his pants up ... but no dice.

As we previously reported, he was arrested for indecent exposure back in May at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center ... after he allegedly followed hotel guests from the hotel lobby to their room and started rubbing one out in the hallway.

Spillman was reportedly in Florida working perimeter security as part of President Trump's visit to Trump National Doral Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship ... and was said to be off duty when he was busted.

This may not be the last video we see from this bust ... prosecutors are hunting for video of him in the act.