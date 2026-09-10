Daejon Love Arrest Caught on Video, Fake 49ers Player Still in Team Gear

Play video content Video: Daejon Love Busted in 49ers Gear ... Fake NFL Persona to the Very End TMZSports.com

Fake 49ers player Daejon Love was still repping the NFL team when the feds finally caught up with him ... we obtained video of his arrest, and he's wearing Niners colors.

The clip shows Love outside Boise Airport on August 24, exiting a white Corvette as law enforcement takes him into custody. He still appears to be wearing a 49ers headband and shirt -- seemingly committed to the bit right up until the cuffs went on.

His alleged accomplice, Taylor Chan, can also be seen getting arrested in the video.

Federal prosecutors say Love and Chan were busted after Chan flew from California to Boise to meet him ... and investigators believe Love was in Idaho looking for new victims.

As we previously reported, Love is accused of scamming at least 26 women out of roughly $1.3 million while posing as a wealthy investor and San Francisco 49ers player.

TMZ has since obtained video of Love selling one woman the full "NFL wife" fantasy ... talking up NFL games, G-Wagons, expensive jewelry and multiple homes while presenting himself as a wealthy pro athlete.

Play video content Video: Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Flexes Jewelry In Video Sent To College Student TMZ.com

We also obtained clips of Love flexing cash, jewelry, luxury cars, and multimillion-dollar homes while claiming he came from serious money.