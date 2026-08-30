Watch Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Tell Woman He’s Looking for ‘Genetically Superior’ Partner

Play video content Video: Daejon Love

The alleged fake 49ers player went all-out selling his supposed millionaire lifestyle ... and TMZ has obtained videos showing Daejon Love flashing cash, jewelry, luxury cars and what he claimed were multimillion-dollar homes.

A woman who says Love tried to scam her tells TMZ ... she met him on Facebook Dating ... and says he spent nearly two years trying to convince her he came from generational wealth and was looking for a "genetically superior" woman to start a family with.

Play video content Video: Daejon Love

Love's pitch eventually turned into some pricey pillow talk ... because in another video filmed from bed, he tells the woman he spoke with his financial adviser about opening an investment account for her.

Love claims he turned $300,000 into roughly $15 million in four years ... and suggests she use about $1,000 from her savings to get started.

He tells her his adviser normally only works with wealthy clients, but would make an exception for her ... promising the investment could eventually make enough money that she'd never need a job again.

The woman tells us she started getting suspicious when Love kept pressing her about money ... and because she couldn't find him anywhere on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

She says she ran a background check, found holes in his story and concluded he was trying to scam her ... so she never handed over any cash.

Play video content Video: Daejon Love, NFL Friends

Love also sent her a lengthy video explaining how he supposedly landed in the NFL ... claiming stars like Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown were close friends he met through his wealthy family's business dealings.

He says working out with NFL players eventually caught the attention of teams ... claiming the Raiders, Seahawks, Bills, Ravens and 49ers all pursued him before San Francisco offered him the most money.

Love even claimed he'd already received a signing bonus, worked out with the team and attended team meetings.

The woman says she pulled away, but Love kept circling back every few months for nearly two years.

She says his latest attempt came August 11, when he messaged her on Snapchat offering to take her on a shopping spree ... she left him on read.

As TMZ previously reported ... federal prosecutors accuse Love of posing as a wealthy investor and NFL player while allegedly scamming 26 women out of roughly $1.3 million.