Rumer Willis Seeks Emergency Custody Orders, Claims Ex Violated Visitation Rules

Rumer Willis is asking a judge to keep her ex Derek Thomas' visits with their 3-year-old daughter supervised, claiming he's repeatedly violated custody orders and exercised dangerous judgment around their child ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Willis filed an emergency request seeking to prevent supervised visitation from ending while the court considers the ongoing custody dispute.

Willis claims Thomas' supervised visits began June 20 and that he completed only five and a half visits because of disputes involving the nannies assigned to supervise his time with their 3-year-old daughter, Louetta.

The filing alleges the court originally approved a specific nanny, but she was forced to stop working because of health issues. Willis claims Thomas refused to accept a replacement nanny on multiple occasions and, in one instance, refused to allow a court-ordered supervisor into his home.

Willis also claims Thomas and his attorney took the position that he should be allowed to have unsupervised time with Louetta after the initial nanny became unavailable. Willis argues that was contrary to the court's June 9 order requiring supervision.

Among the incidents described in the filing, Willis alleges Thomas left the supervising nanny with Louetta at a Fourth of July parade and later refused to allow her into the Airbnb where he was staying with the child.

The filing further claims Thomas attempted to have an unsupervised visit with Louetta on July 5 because this particular nanny was not specifically named in the court order. Willis says she refused to allow the unsupervised visit and offered to have the visit take place at her home instead, but Thomas allegedly forfeited the visit.

Willis also alleges Thomas rented a shared Airbnb with strangers while Louetta was with him and refused to let the supervising nanny inside, allegedly telling her to wait outside in extreme heat.

The filing raises additional concerns about what Willis characterizes as unsafe decisions involving their daughter. She claims Thomas wanted to cross a five-lane highway with a 55-mph speed limit while accompanied by Louetta and allegedly chose to walk approximately two and a half miles in extreme heat rather than rent a car.

Willis is asking the court to immediately continue supervised visitation and prevent overnight visits until a hearing can be held. She is also asking that the supervised arrangement remain in place pending completion of a court-ordered 730 evaluation.

The court filing includes declarations from three nannies as well as communications that Willis says document the alleged visitation disputes.