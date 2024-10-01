Bruce Willis' Daughter No Longer 'Disconnecting' From Dad ... Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah is sharing her new outlook on her dad's dementia diagnosis ... revealing she's now learned to embrace her time with the actor, despite his health struggles.

The actress posted a number of sweet photos of herself with Bruce on Instagram Monday ... giving fans a glimpse of her quality time with the A-lister. In the slideshow, Bruce and Tallulah are seen smiling, hugging, and enjoying downtime at home ... with TW admitting she previously struggled to accept her dad's situation.

She wrote ... "Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it."

Bruce's family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023 ... almost a year after he was diagnosed with aphasia. At the time, his loved ones confirmed Bruce was having "challenges with communication" ... which explained his prior aphasia diagnosis.

They added ... "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking diagnosis, Tallulah shared in a Vogue essay that she knew something wasn't right with her dad for some time ... and that she initially took issue with his unresponsiveness.

Tallulah confessed she avoided dealing with her dad's diagnosis at first, as she was struggling with her own mental health struggles.

However, Tallulah has proven she has a new attitude about it all ... declaring her love for her dad on more than one occasion.