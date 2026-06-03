Rumer Willis' Ex Calls BS After Demi Moore Slams Him in Court

Rumer Willis’ ex and baby daddy is firing back against Demi Moore's claim he's aggressive ... amid his and Rumer's ongoing custody battle over their 3-year-old, Louetta.

As we previously reported -- the 'Substance' star claimed in court docs that Derek Richard Thomas "appears to want to dictate and control Rumer’s environment" and has "absolutely no respect, care, concern, compassion or support toward anyone, especially Rumer and the baby."

But, in new legal docs, he says he's never behaved "aggressively or inappropriately" and claims Rumer "has launched a coordinated media attack across dozens of outlets" against him. He even flips the script and claims Rumer is the one exploiting their child in sponsored content that has "adult sexual humor," to which he says he never consented.

He goes on to say he's an absolutely present father who has FaceTimed Louetta every day for over a year, and has made several attempts to see her in person ... though, he claims those attempts are thwarted by Rumer and her ever-changing "conditions" to their visits.

Derek even alleges Rumer moved Louetta to Idaho under the ruse it would be temporary to escape the toxic air quality after the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025, but then tried to establish residency there.

The list goes on ... Derek calls baloney on all of Rumer and Demi's claims, including that he's on drugs and doesn't financially support Louetta. He tells the court he'd be happy to pay reasonable child support out of his $2,350 average monthly income.

With all this being said, Derek says he'd like the court to adopt a proposed interim parenting plan to map out visitation on specific dates, holidays and overnights, plus exchange protocols and communication rules "that will stabilize what has been an otherwise chaotic and unreasonable situation for Louetta."

TMZ has reached out to Rumer for comment ... so far, no word back.