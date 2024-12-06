Demi Moore Says Ex Bruce Willis Is 'Very Stable' Amid Dementia Battle

Play video content CNN

Demi Moore has given a heartwarming update on ex-husband Bruce Willis' dementia battle ... announcing the actor is doing well in the year-plus since his family revealed his diagnosis.

The actress opened up about her ex's condition during a recent sit-down with CNN, where she confirmed the action star was "in a very stable place at the moment."

She added ... "And I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy."

However, Demi admitted the journey has been a struggle at times for herself and Bruce's other loved ones -- including their 3 girls, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Bruce also has 2 daughters with 2nd wife Emma Heming Willis, who serves as the actor's caretaker.

As Demi put it ... it's been "very difficult" to watch Bruce go through this experience, adding ... "[It's] not what I would wish upon anyone."

She continued ... "There is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come from it."

Bruce's family publicly shared his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis back in February 2023 ... around a year after he was first diagnosed with aphasia.

Since then, the extended Willis clan has rallied around Bruce ... often sharing sweet glimpses into their bonding time on social media.