Demi Moore Claims Rumer Willis's Ex Displayed 'Aggressive' Behavior in Custody Docs

Demi Moore is tagging into daughter Rumer Willis’ custody battle ... and she's not mincing words about her daughter's ex ... this according to multiple reports..

Rumer and baby daddy Derek Richard Thomas split back in 2024 and have been locked in a custody battle over their 3-year-old, Louetta, since last summer … and now it looks like Demi’s backing her daughter up.

According to custody docs, obtained by Us Weekly, the acclaimed actress told a court in January that Derek “appears to want to dictate and control Rumer’s environment to his needs.”

Demi said she was there for Louetta’s home birth and claimed “Derek, without asking, and without having showered, got into the birthing tub in an aggressive and sudden manner.”

While she says he got out when Rumer asked him to, DM claimed Derek was “angry and pouting, and making it all about him.”

Demi also said that when she and Rumer’s sister Scout came by the next day to clean, she heard Derek “berate and angrily complain” that they were there.

She said … “I heard him pressure Rumer not to have me and her sisters there with her for support.” Demi added that Derek wouldn’t leave Rumer alone until she “left the room to get away from him.”

“The Substance” star said in the docs that Derek was also aggressive about holding Louetta … claiming he interrupted Demi’s first time holding her granddaughter to demand “skin-to-skin contact” and refused to let Rumer swaddle Louetta when she was “clearly cold.”

Demi alleged Derek had “absolutely no respect, care, concern, compassion or support toward anyone, especially Rumer and the baby.”

She also said in the docs that Derek “sucks the joy out of all encounters with him,” drops Louetta off “filthy” without changing her diaper, and has been actively trying to distance Rumer from her family.

According to Demi, Rumer handles 100% of Louetta’s financial and physical support.

But Derek’s firing back at the claims made against him … his lawyer, Michael J. Kretzmer, told multiple outlets that the actress’ claims are false.