'Pretty Little Liars' Star Janel Parrish Settles Divorce With Ex Chris Long

Janel Parrish is putting her marriage to Chris Long behind her ... as it looks like the two have reached an agreement to settle their divorce.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Parrish says the divorce was uncontested and that the former couple has entered into a written agreement to settle their issues.

Additional details have not been disclosed, but at the very least, we know they'll both be declared single once the judge rubber stamps their agreement. Janel is also asking the judge to sign off on the spousal support arrangement laid out in the agreement.

Janel and Chris did not have any children during their 7-year marriage, so there were no custody or child support issues to hash out. They beelined it to court last month and filed a joint divorce petition just a few weeks after we first reported on their separation.

The former couple started dating in September 2016 and became engaged the following year -- marrying in 2018 at the world-famous Kualoa Ranch in Oʻahu, Hawaii.

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