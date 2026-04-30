Sasha Farber Kisses Janel Parrish, Says He's the 'Luckiest Man'

Play video content Video: Sasha Farber Kisses Janel Parrish

Sasha Farber ain't doing anything to squash rumors he's dating Janel Parrish ... in fact, he just locked lips with her on Instagram!

Fans are convinced the "Dancing with the Stars" pro hard-launched their relationship with a video of the pair dancing together that ends with a passionate kiss. He captioned the post, "I’m the luckiest man in the world 🌹🥹."

Janel gave her seal of approval as well, writing "My 🤍🤍🤍🤍👑" in the comment section alongside a bunch of their thrilled peers.

Interestingly enough, the post came the same day TMZ broke the news of her divorce from husband Chris Long. We told you earlier in April they had been separated for a few months.