Taylor Frankie Paul Never Booked 'DWTS,' Confusion Is From 'Bachelorette' Date

Taylor Frankie Paul was not booked for "Dancing With the Stars," despite reports ... and now we know what is likely causing the confusion.

A source close to 'DWTS' tells TMZ ... "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and 'Bachelorette' star was involved with the dance competition show -- but what she did is being blown out of proportion.

From what we're told ... on her season of "The Bachelorette" -- which was shelved -- one date was a crossover with 'DWTS' ... and it seems that ballroom scene is being conflated into something more.

A source close to TFP tells TMZ ... in addition to the date, 'DWTS' producers gauged her interest in being a future contestant ... but that's not unusual -- just ask Melissa Rycroft, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

As for whether 'Bachelorette' fans will ever see that crossover date ... it's still unclear -- but with 'SLOMW' going back into production -- it stands to reason there's gotta be 'Bachelorette' re-evaluation talks inside ABC.

'SLOMW' production sources tell TMZ ... Taylor's priority remains her kids and family, but she is not completely cutting ties with the show, as we're told she will film at some point.