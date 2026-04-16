Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Explosive 911 Audio Revealed Draper Police Department

Troubling 911 audio and a follow-up complaint are shedding light on a chaotic and emotional situation involving "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul and her on-again, off-again partner Dakota Mortensen.

In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, you can hear a tense exchange unfolding in real time during a call placed on February 22 of this year ... with a child wailing and crying in the background.

At one point, Dakota is heard saying, “I told you,” while Taylor can be heard speaking in the background ... though much of what she says is unclear, aside from a phrase ending in “to me" as the dispatcher is actively trying to assess the situation while Taylor repeatedly pleads -- saying “please” several times.

Moments later, Dakota gets on the line and explains he’s calling because his son “isn’t doing good” and he wants advice on what to do. He tells the dispatcher the child had thrown up but appears to be okay now, adding that they plan to take him in themselves. When the dispatcher offers to send help, Dakota declines and the call ends shortly afterward.

Play video content Video: Dakota Mortensen's Friend Calls Police Reporting Alleged Abuse From Taylor Frankie Paul Draper Police Department

The following day, on February 23, a second call was made -- this time by a man identified as Cru Ethan -- reporting what he described as an ongoing pattern of domestic abuse involving his friend, believed to be Dakota.

Cru tells dispatchers the alleged incident happened earlier that morning at the home of Dakota child’s mother, claiming she had assaulted his friend before and is currently on probation for domestic violence.

He says the situation has been escalating over time, alleging his friend had visible scratches, and that property damage occurred -- including a broken car mirror, a damaged screen, and a drink being thrown.

Cru also name-drops Taylor ... noting her high-profile role as the new “Bachelorette,” and claims the two have had a long, complicated relationship.

According to Cru, what pushed him to speak out was seeing scratches on his friend’s neck. He alleges there is extensive evidence, including photos and videos, claiming they show repeated abuse -- including footage he says depicts Taylor striking her children with a bar stool and attacking his friend.