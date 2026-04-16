Alleged Injuries From Taylor Frankie Paul-Dakota Mortensen Altercations Shown, See Pics

It looks like Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen really beat the crap out of each other ... at least based on a bunch of photos he took documenting his alleged injuries.

TMZ obtained a slew of snaps showing a bruised and bloodied TFP and Dakota ... the images are included in court filings in Utah.

In one photo, Dakota's got a bunch of blood pooled under his nostrils. In others, he's got scratches and redness on his neck. More photos show bruising by his knee and a red mark on his eye socket.

In photos of TFP, she's got bruising on her forehead as well as on her neck area and arms.

The photos allegedly show the aftermath of the couples fights with Taylor, including the February 2026 incident ... violent incidents that led to production pausing on their reality show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Dakota claims Taylor choked him in her home during a dispute and attacked him inside his truck.

For her part, Taylor claims Dakota got physical with her too ... alleging he slammed her head against his truck's dashboard. We also obtained her alleged injury photos, showing bruising on her forehead.

A rep for Taylor told us at the time ... "It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior."