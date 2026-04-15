'Mormon Wives' Clears Major Production Hurdle With Taylor Frankie Paul Case Development

Taylor Frankie Paul had a major legal victory yesterday that just might result in "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" production resuming ... and the reality TV star wants back on the popular Hulu series.

TMZ broke the news ... TFP will NOT be prosecuted for her alleged involvement in a couple of domestic violence incidents in Utah involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen. This is a big deal since it was those accusations -- and footage from a prior incident we reported -- which torpedoed her two shows, "The Bachelorette" being the other.

An insider with direct knowledge tells TMZ … yesterday was a major development ... and is a big step in 'SLOMW' maybe resuming production. But there are still some matters that need to be attended to -- such as the findings of the third-party investigation. It’s unclear at the moment where that process is at.

A source close to TFP tells TMZ … the only thing she is focused on right now is her child. She is understanding her behavior and working through personal matters. That said ... we're told she has not closed the door on anything professionally, especially 'SLOMW' ... but her sole priority right now is resolving the custody of her son.

Worth noting ... TFP was granted a temporary protective order against ex Dakota.

As far as whether Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" ever sees the light of day ... we hear there has been ZERO movement -- and there won’t be -- until the future of 'Secret Lives' is ironed out.