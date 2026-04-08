Taylor Frankie Paul Tried to 'Assassinate' Dakota Mortensen's Character in Court, Lawyer Says

Dakota Mortensen's legal team is slamming Taylor Frankie Paul after Tuesday's court hearing, claiming she attempted to "assassinate Dakota’s character as a dad."

His attorney, Joel Kittrell, shared the scathing comment with TMZ ... adding Dakota's "only concern is for the welfare of his son, Ever." But, the story is far from over, 'cause Kittrell tells us ... "We look forward to the 30th to tell the true story."

We told you all about the drama that went down Tuesday ... the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star laid her complaints out in a restraining order filing she entered in a Utah court, which included a pile of injury photos from an alleged May 2025 assault by Dakota, plus images of bruises on her forehead and knee from an alleged assault on February 23, 2026.

She also accused her second baby daddy of stalking her, assaulting her, and becoming "increasingly possessive" ahead of her now-axed debut as "The Bachelorette."

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This all came before Dakota's hours-long virtual hearing regarding his protective order against Taylor, which was granted March 20, and barred Taylor from seeing their son until Tuesday's hearing. During the court appointment, the judge gave Taylor 8 hours of supervised parental time per week.

As you know, the legal issues spiraled after we broke the news that Taylor choked and scratched Dakota during alleged back-to-back nights of fighting in February. We also learned a third police investigation was launched in March when Dakota told police about an alleged instance in 2024.

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And, we also released video of Taylor throwing metal stools at Dakota in her household in 2023 -- even seemingly hitting her daughter with one. Law enforcement noted her daughter had a "goose egg" on her head after this incident.

The ordeal led to her arrest for battery, and she agreed to plead guilty in abeyance to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault.