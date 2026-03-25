Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Down in Cop Car in 2023 Police Body Cam Video

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Taylor Frankie Paul appeared disoriented and confused in police body cam video from her 2023 arrest ... as she repeatedly questioned why she’s the one being taken into custody while an officer drives her to the station.



In the footage, obtained by TMZ, Taylor is heard speaking as she's sitting in the back of a Herriman Police patrol car on her way to the Utah station ... and it seems like she's struggling to understand the reasoning behind her arrest, since she's claiming her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, threw the first shove that night.

The officer calmly explains the situation while continuing to drive, but Taylor appears unable to fully process it ... circling back with more questions as she tries to piece together what led to this moment, before her tone starts to take a turn.

Her demeanor shifts between emotional and dazed ... consistent with earlier moments from the night where she appeared visibly intoxicated during the domestic violence incident at her Utah home -- she later pleaded guilty in abeyance in the case -- continuing to sob all the way until they pull up to the police station.

The footage captures a quieter, but still telling, part of the ordeal ... as Taylor is processing the chaos that occurred moments ago inside her house.

Play video content TMZ.com