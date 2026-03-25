Taylor Frankie Paul 2023 Arrest, Watch the 1-Hour Body Cam Footage

Taylor Frankie Paul’s chaotic 2023 arrest is now playing out in full ... and TMZ has obtained the complete 2-hour police body cam footage from that infamous night.

The video captures everything from the moment cops arrive at her Utah home to the aftermath of her arrest -- giving an inside look into how the domestic violence incident unfolded in real time ... leading to Taylor in handcuffs.

Officers are seen responding to a tense and emotional scene, quickly separating Taylor and her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen as things spiral. Throughout the footage, Taylor appears visibly, extremely intoxicated ... stumbling, slurring, and at times snapping at police officers as they try to get control of the situation.

Dakota is shown speaking with officers and explaining his side of the altercation -- even showing injuries he says he suffered, on his hand and elbow. In one moment, once Taylor is placed in the back of a cop car, he begs cops to take him to jail instead of Taylor.

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The video also shows police interacting with Taylor’s parents, who arrive to help care for her children ... and are shocked their daughter is involved in such a disheartening situation.