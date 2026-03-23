Taylor Frankie Paul Barstool From 2023 Fight Confiscated By Cops on Video

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Taylor Frankie Paul had another visit from cops a week after her violent 2023 fight with Dakota Mortensen ... body cam footage shows officers coming back to the home to take one of her barstools as evidence.

TMZ obtained the body camera footage, which appears to show two officers going to Taylor's Utah home on Feb. 24, 2023 to document some of the fight aftermath and collect a metal barstool which looks awfully similar to the one she chucked at Dakota.

Officers tell Dakota they're under orders from prosecutors to take the "weapon" ... and they also snap some pictures of some damage from the fight ... including what looks like a dented wall.

In the video we obtained from Taylor and Dakota's February 2023 fight inside the same home, you see her throwing barstools at him ... she was later arrested and ultimately pled guilty to felony aggravated assault. One of her kids was sitting on a nearby couch as the fight unfolded, and you see the furniture in this bodycam footage.

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Taylor asks the officers who showed up to take her stool if this was all a big deal ... they told her it's not like she killed someone but said it should be a wakeup call for her to get some help.

On this visit, Taylor seems kinda emotional ... and the interaction with cops lasts almost 5 minutes.