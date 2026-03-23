Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Tells Cops About Barstool Throwing, Urination

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Dakota Mortensen had a lot to say about his 2023 fight with Taylor Frankie Paul in a phone call with cops ... recalling the moment she threw a barstool that allegedly hit her child and answering questions about her urinating on herself.

TMZ obtained police body camera footage from the investigation into the February 2023 fight that landed Taylor in some legal hot water ... and you hear Dakota telling cops that she threw a metal barstool at him that he says ricocheted and hit her kid, who was sitting on the couch in Taylor's living room as the fight played out only feet away.

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Dakota says he deflected the object Taylor hurled at him, and it struck her child, who then started crying.

In a different call, cops grill Dakota about Taylor claiming she peed herself.

Dakota says Taylor was intoxicated and on their drive home -- before the fight -- and he says she told him to pull over multiple times so she could pee. Dakota said that she apparently couldn't hold it for a minute to reach a gas station bathroom and opened his truck door so she could pee on the side of the road.

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Police also asked Dakota about domestic violence victims often urinating on themselves ... but he claims the incident was related to her intoxication and says she also threw water on him in the truck.