Taylor Frankie Paul Wears 'Can't Wait to Sleep With You' Sweatshirt

Taylor Frankie Paul "can't wait to sleep with you" ... at least according to a sweatshirt she was snapped wearing over the weekend.

Check out the pic -- TFP was out and about in Utah Saturday ... rocking an oversized sweatshirt with the provocative message. The statement is interesting considering her season of "The Bachelorette" was just abruptly canceled amid serious abuse allegations.

Looks like the cheeky statement piece by Nodpod is super popular as well -- the thing's sold out in every color!

TMZ broke the story ... ABC pulled the plug Thursday on Taylor's season, just hours after we posted video of her violent 2023 fight with her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen, and just days before the first episode was set to air.

The cancellation triggered millions of dollars in losses for ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery ... and she's even upset some of her 'Bachelorette' suitors as well.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sources with knowledge told us ... 5 contestants who were competing for a rose from Taylor are mulling over legal action against ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery.

They think ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery may have created an unsafe working environment by allowing TFP to interact with them in intimate settings.