Taylor Frankie Paul 'Bachelorette' Suitors Considering Legal Action Against ABC, Warner Bros. Discovery

Taylor Frankie Paul's ill-fated season of "The Bachelorette" has pissed off some of the suitors to the point they're now considering a lawsuit.

Sources with knowledge tell us ... 5 contestants who were competing for a rose from Taylor are mulling over legal action against ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Harvey and Mark Geragos get into it on the latest episode of "2 Angry Men." Fact is, some of these men put their lives on hold, quitting their jobs or foregoing financial opportunities in exchange for the promise of pop culture visibility.

We're told the 5 contestants also feel like Warner Bros. Discovery -- which produced the show -- created an unsafe working environment by allowing Frankie Taylor Paul -- who has clearly shown flashes of violence in the past -- to interact with them in intimate settings.

TMZ broke the story ... ABC pulled the plug Thursday on Taylor's season, just hours after TMZ posted video of her violent 2023 fight with her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen, and just days before the first episode was set to air.

Play video content TMZ.com

The cancellation has triggered millions of dollars in losses for ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery ... and almost instantly, there was finger-pointing as to who should shoulder the blame. It's also complicating the next season of "The Bachelor." Producers were going to pick one of the top four contenders from Taylor's season to be the next 'Bachelor' with a final decision largely based on audience reaction. Now, producers have to start from scratch.