Huge, Multi-Million Dollar Fallout Over 'Bachelorette' Cancellation

ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery are in meltdown, as a tidal wave of ripple effects from the cancellation of "The Bachelorette" is already being realized.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... the show costs around $2 million an episode to produce, and there's already finger-pointing and, we're told, shouting over who's to blame and who should shoulder the costs.

We're told only one of the episodes -- the one that was supposed to air Sunday night -- is in the can. Three more are in the process of being edited, and the remainder pretty much haven't been touched.

Our sources say there's a huge post-production staff that will now have to be laid off.

There's an enormously costly problem the network is now facing. ABC has a number of "trade outs," where airlines, hotels and various other companies and brands pay money in return for facetime on the show. ABC will almost certainly lose that money, and we're told it's a fortune.

Another big problem -- one of the top four contenders on "The Bachelorette" is supposed to be cast as the next 'Bachelor' on the companion franchise, largely based on audience reaction. We're told producers pretty much knew the people who were in the running, but it was all predicated on that contender becoming famous from "The Bachelorette." Now producers have to start from scratch, because those contenders are no longer viable. Our sources say the next season of "The Bachelor" will either be delayed or they will pick someone who has already been on the show, and that's not ideal for ratings.

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As for who will ultimately shoulder the financial losses -- Warner Bros. Discovery or ABC -- we're told there's already a fight brewing, and the losses will likely be split in some form. And the fight is over who's responsible for casting Taylor Frankie Paul.