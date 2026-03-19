Reality Steve Says Taylor Frankie Paul Should Focus on Getting Help, Not Being on TV

Just Get Some Help!!!

Taylor Frankie Paul Should Forget About TV For Now ...

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Longtime Bachelor Nation authority Reality Steve is weighing in on 'Bachelorette' Taylor Frankie Paul's ongoing drama, giving a blunt take ... stay off TV!

We had Reality Steve on "TMZ Live" Thursday as developments were breaking ... and in his opinion, "She needs to not be in front of cameras for a while ... She needs help. I don't think she needs more cameras in her face."

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Well, that's happening, Steve! "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has already halted filming on Season 5 amid fallout from Taylor's legal issues with baby daddy Dakota Mortensen. And this season's 'Bachelorette' has now officially been canceled.

As you know ... Taylor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2023 after being accused of striking Dakota in a fight, which also left one of their children injured ... video we published today shows the incident.

There's no word yet on whether 'SLOMW' will resume filming for Season 5, but Steve says if they do, it should be without Taylor.

"Maybe she's gone forever," he said. "I just don't know."