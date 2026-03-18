Odd Glitch in Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Live' Interview with 'Kelly and Mark'

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There was a glitch in the matrix as Taylor Frankie Paul appeared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" ... the new 'Bachelorette' was cut off while referencing the abuse allegations she's facing, but TMZ has learned it's a very bizarre coincidence.

When the show aired live Wednesday morning on the east coast ... TFP sat down and Kelly asked, "How are you doing? There's a lot going on with you," and right after Taylor responded, "I've had better days, I will say" ... the audio and video clipped out and came back in the middle of Kelly asking about the Oscars.

Conspiracy theorists might think it was ABC censoring something Taylor said about the controversy, but it's not that deep.

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Reps for 'Kelly and Mark' tell us it was simply a technical transmission error, and it will be fixed for the West Coast. TMZ obtained the clip without the glitch, and it shows the missing 5 seconds, and Taylor simply says she's excited to be on the show ... despite all the controversy.

Later in the interview, Taylor revealed the day of the Oscars was "so heavy," adding ... "I showed up and it was a dream, but at the same time I feel like there's a lot going on. So it's been just hard."

She had also stopped by "Good Morning America" earlier, and dodged a question about production being paused on 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' amid the abuse allegations from baby daddy Dakota Mortensen.