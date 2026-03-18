Taylor Frankie Paul Dodges Question About ‘Mormon Wives’ Production Halt

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Taylor Frankie Paul is sidestepping why production on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” came to an abrupt halt … despite the pause coming amid the fallout from an alleged domestic violence incident involving her and Dakota Mortensen.

TFP made an appearance on 'GMA' Wednesday ... and made it clear it's been a "heavy time" lately -- especially during what should be a celebratory moment with "The Bachelorette" set to premiere Sunday.

During the interview, host Lara Spencer presses Taylor to confirm our report about production getting paused ... and Taylor dances around the question, saying she "doesn't call the shots with production," though she admits she's "gotten word" about the halt.

She then claims she doesn’t know how long the pause will last -- or even why it happened.

The exchange gets even more eyebrow-raising when the anchor points out Taylor is now an executive producer on the show ... so yeah, you'd think she'd know exactly what’s going on.

Taylor goes on to say it’s hard to picture her life on the show moving forward, given her current circumstances ... admitting that right now “it feels like the end of the world.”

She also says she plans to speak her truth about the situation at the right time ... but for now she’s focused on her kids.