Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations
Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Silence On Abuse Claims
Taylor Frankie Paul is speaking out for the first time since being ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation following allegations of physical violence.
Taylor broke her silence Tuesday during a press junket for the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."
The reality TV star, who is also part of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" cast, told PEOPLE her heart hurts seeing the negative headlines ... and the timing, which coincides with the 'Bachelorette' premiere, sucks.
Taylor says it took everything in her to show up and face the media ... she says she's struggling during an unfortunate and "heavy" situation.
TMZ broke the story ... 'SLOMW' is on ice after an alleged domestic incident between Taylor and her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen, and they have have both been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations following allegations of physical abuse.
Taylor told Us Weekly ... "There's more to the context to everything and it's unfortunate. It's been hard. And it sucks to be in this position. And the mother that I am, that is something I will always stand my ground on. I believe that I am a good mother and I have always treated my kids very well. So the headlines that are out right now are very hard to see because that's not the truth of it. I have always treated my children with respect and I've never touched them. So it’s been really hard."