Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations

Taylor told Us Weekly ... "There's more to the context to everything and it's unfortunate. It's been hard. And it sucks to be in this position. And the mother that I am, that is something I will always stand my ground on. I believe that I am a good mother and I have always treated my kids very well. So the headlines that are out right now are very hard to see because that's not the truth of it. I have always treated my children with respect and I've never touched them. So it’s been really hard."