Taylor Frankie Paul Counselor Found 'SLOMW' Star Was a 'Problem Drinker'

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul told a counselor she didn't recall much after drinking vodka during her alleged 2023 attack on her ex, Dakota Mortensen, and that counselor determined she was a 'problem drinker' ... at least temporarily.

TMZ obtained a 2023 substance abuse and mental health assessment filed as part of Taylor’s criminal case. The counselor who interviewed the reality TV star said Taylor showed up on time and was “smiling and friendly.” The report said Taylor was willing to share information “about the event that brought her in for the assessment.”

Taylor denied having any past or present drug use or prescription drug abuse. The counselor noted, however, that Taylor’s score on an alcohol screening test indicated she was an “intermediate problem drinker.”

During the session, the counselor says Taylor recalled the night in question that led to her arrest. She said she had a “girls' night” at a friend’s home, admitted she drank vodka -- after not drinking for three months -- and said she started to think about how she “ruined” her family due to her divorce and “feeling like she broke her family up.”

She said she asked her current boyfriend -- which would be Dakota -- to come pick her up. She also noted that in the car, she became more upset and remembered crying.

She claimed she recalled a recent ectopic pregnancy, which happened a few days before the incident ... but told the counselor she did not remember much after arriving home.

Taylor was arrested in February 2023 after Dakota accused her of hitting him during an argument. He also claimed she threw a phone and a wooden playset at him, saying the items hit his car, damaging it.

In addition, Dakota claimed Taylor threw “heavy, metal chairs” at him, which put holes in the wall. He told officers he tried to stop her because their son was nearby when she was throwing items.

He claimed he feared for his life, and that one of the chairs hit one of Taylor’s kids from a previous relationship. Officers noted they saw redness and swelling on Dakota. Police said a video of the incident shows Taylor kicking Dakota, putting him in a chokehold, and striking him multiple times.

During her interview with the counselor, Taylor said she looked at her daughter after the incident ... but claimed her daughter was fine and did not have any marks or redness from being hit with anything.

The counselor concluded Taylor should attend a parenting class -- which it appears she completed -- and attend a class on alcohol and its side effects.