Dakota Mortensen Says Protecting Young Son Is Only Focus Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Drama

Dakota Mortensen has one focus amid abuse and mental health allegations against his baby mama, Taylor Frankie Paul -- and it ain't her.

The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star has broken his silence on the unflattering reports about his ex ... with a rep telling Entertainment Weekly he is solely focused on protecting his and Taylor's 2-year-old, Ever. The rep notes Dakota knew the allegations of domestic abuse may one day come out, and he simply wants to maintain a co-parenting relationship with Taylor.

The rep adds ... "He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away ... He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can't do that."

It's unclear if the rep was saying Dakota lets the alleged abuse or headlines happen to him.

TMZ broke the news -- Taylor and Dakota allegedly got into a physical altercation during back-to-back nights of fighting just a few weeks ago. During the incidents, Taylor allegedly grabbed his throat, yanked his necklace off and even scratched his neck ... all with Ever in the home.

A friend of Dakota's ended up calling police when he saw the scratches ... and police have seen evidence of his injuries, we're told. TMZ has also confirmed there is an active Utah Division of Child and Family Services investigation as a result.

We were also told he and Taylor went at it during a car ride, when Dakota exploded on Taylor over a spilled drink. However, our sources have opposing views on who got physical during the incident.

Taylor has a history of abuse -- she was arrested in 2023 following a domestic dispute with Dakota -- and she ended up pleading guilty to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault.