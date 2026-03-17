Dakota Mortensen Showing Friends Video of Alleged Taylor Frankie Paul Abuse

Dakota Mortensen's been showing friends videos of the alleged incident involving 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul, and the footage is raising serious concerns among the group ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the alleged abuse between Taylor and Dakota was captured on camera ... and there are multiple videos spanning over a significant period of time.

We’re told the clips allegedly show a series of heated moments between Taylor and Dakota -- some of which have been shared privately among their inner circle -- and include shots of Taylor hitting, punching, biting and grabbing at Dakota.

People close to the situation tell us the footage has sparked worry about the toxicity between these two -- who have to co-parent their son, Ever.

We're told authorities have seen the footage, but it is unclear whether or not it's being included as evidence in the latest investigation.