'Love Island USA' Exec Producer Dies in Fiji During Season 8 Production

A key member of the "Love Island USA" production team has died while the hit reality dating series was filming in Fiji ... TMZ has learned.

The network tells TMZ ... "ITV America and Peacock will honor in Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA series Executive Producer James Barker, who passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency."

They continued ... “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock."

They add, "He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues.”

Details surrounding his death remain unclear.