'Love Island’ Huda Mustafa: Restraining Order Revived, Ex’s Baby Mama Rushes To Court

The woman who says she's terrified of "Love Island USA" star Huda Mustafa rushed to court again, begging for her restraining order to be reinstated ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Nicole Olivera, the ex-girlfriend of Huda’s ex, Louis Russell, asked a judge to revive the temporary restraining order prohibiting Huda from coming near her.

The judge signed off on the request and set a hearing for July 1, where a decision will be made on whether to extend the restraining order. For now, the order prohibits Huda from coming near Nicole's home or harassing her in any manner.

As we first told you ... Nicole's restraining order was dismissed for lack of prosecution after her lawyer missed court last week ... but her lawyer said it was his mistake, so the judge reinstated it. Now, the war is back on.

The move comes days after TMZ broke the story ... Huda was caught on camera sneaking into Nicole's apartment complex back in February in an alleged jealous rage, looking for Louis.

Alleged text messages from Huda to Louis, submitted in court, read ... "I'm going to ur baby mom's house. In the Uber now. I'm about to be at niks. Why are you not answering?" and "ARE U CHEATINH ON ME. I remember where u told me her window was."