'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Talks Dating Rules After Louis Russell Text Leak

LOVE ME AS MOM OR DON'T LOVE ME AT ALL

Play video content Video: ‘Love Island’ Star Huda Mustafa Discusses Dating Rules After Louis Russell Text Leak Tell Me I'm A Good Mom

Huda Mustafa's an unapologetic mother ... and it's something you're gonna hear about immediately if you're thinking about dating her ... especially after her really messy breakup with her ex, Louis Russell.

The newly single "Love Island USA" star got candid on the "Tell Me I'm a Good Mom" podcast, revealing she's tried every possible way of dating and now lays all her cards on the table from the jump.

Huda says years of trial and error taught her one simple lesson ... if someone is truly your person, they'll stick around ... and if having a child scares them off, then they're not your person anyway.

She says the biggest growth for her has been learning not to take rejection personally and realizing she shouldn't feel guilty for wanting to find love and go on dates while raising a daughter.