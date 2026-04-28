Huda Mustafa's BF Louis' Baby Mama Claims 'Love Island' Star Is 'Evading' Court Battle

"Love Island USA" star Huda Mustafa is allegedly evading being served a restraining order petition filed by her boyfriend's baby mama ... TMZ has learned. A rep for Huda adamantly denies the claim.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, lawyers for Nicole Olivera -- who has a child with Huda's boyfriend Louis Russell -- says they're having trouble getting the legal docs effectively served on Huda.

According to the filing, Nicole hired a process server to try to serve Huda at her luxury condo in North Carolina. The lawyer says the process server was told by security to leave and not come back, and he says the guard threatened to call the police if the man didn't leave.

Nicole said she believes Huda is "actively evading service" to avoid the court battle. Huda's rep tells TMZ, “Huda is not evading service, and any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate. No attempt has been made to serve her while she has been present at her residence, with attempts instead occurring while she has been away working on music for her upcoming rollout."

The rep added, "She will address any legal matters through the proper and the mature way — via her legal team.”

As TMZ first reported, Nicole filed a petition for a restraining order, claiming Huda had broken into her L.A. apartment building and threatened her.

Nicole claimed Huda made "extremely mentally unstable" threats against herself, her daughter, and Nicole's son before breaking into the building in February.

In the paperwork, Nicole alleges Huda threatened to knock the apartment door down. Police responded to the incident on Feb 21.

A judge signed off on the temporary restraining order, which ordered Huda to stay 100 yards away from Nicole.