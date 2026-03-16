Huda Mustafa Shares Steamy Gym Pics With Louis Russell Amid Baby Mama Drama

Huda Mustafa is caught up in some serious drama with boyfriend Louis Russell’s ex getting a restraining order against her ... but judging by these steamy gym pics, they clearly aren't letting the situation kill the vibe.

Check it out -- just a day before TMZ broke the allegations, the "Love Island USA" star posted some spicy workout snaps Sunday ... including one where Louis grabbed a handful of her booty as the two posed for mirror selfies.

There were weights sitting right in front of them, waiting to be used ... but it looks like the couple took a quick break between reps for the steamy photo sesh.

Their playful gym energy is a far cry from what’s been going down behind closed doors.

As we first told you, Louis’ ex, Nicole, filed for a restraining order, claiming Huda swore on her daughter’s life she was going to kill herself and allegedly made a series of "terrifying" and "extremely mentally unstable" threats toward herself, her own daughter and Nicole’s son ... before allegedly showing up at Nicole’s home and breaking into the building.

A judge has already signed off on a temporary restraining order, meaning Huda now has to stay at least 100 yards away from Nicole, her son and their home.