Huda Mustafa Apologizes to Olandria Carthen For Laughing at N-Word Dig

Huda Mustafa's apologizing to Olandria Carthen after her inappropriately timed live stream laugh ... while her former "Love Island" costars release their own statements on the incident.

The reality star dropped the statement on social media Wednesday afternoon ... telling fans she felt she needed to further clarify the initial statement she made after seemingly laughing at Olandria being called the n-word on a live stream with her boyfriend, Louis.

Play video content

Mustafa kicks off the statement by showering praise on Olandria ... writing that she totally respects her costar -- and calling it "totally disheartening" that anyone would use the racist language she heard on the stream.

Huda then apologizes to Olandria ... explaining she only laughed because she was caught off guard and didn't hear the statement initially -- ultimately chuckling out of awkwardness rather than humor.

Mustafa's doing some damage control -- or at least trying to -- as well ... 'cause she says she's making a donation to the NAACP. She also shared links to other charities for followers to donate to racial justice and equity organizations.

Several of Huda's former castmates have released statements in the aftermath of the incident ... with Hannah Fields, Chelley Bissainthe and Iris Kendall firing off at the caught on-camera moment.

Chelley specifically called the moment "disappointing to say the least" ... adding racism isn't a prank, it's not funny and it's not even awkward -- it's disgusting, Chelley says, and Huda and her boyfriend should've checked it in the moment.