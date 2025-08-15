Airline Passenger Called Flight Attendant N-Word, Threw Chewing Tobacco, Feds Say

The Breeze Airways passenger who was confronted and restrained by others on a flight allegedly threw chewing tobacco in someone's face and called a flight attendant the N-word ... according to federal law enforcement.

ICYMI ... a video went viral showing a man on a flight from Virginia to Los Angeles that had to be diverted to Grand Junction, Colorado -- and you can see a large man force the guy to sit down after cops say he acted in an unruly manner.

New documents have shed more light on the situation ... with law enforcement claiming the incident on the plane began when the man -- identified as David Leroy Carver Jr. -- called a Black flight attendant the N-word and claimed she was his "servant."

Cops were told a witness on the plane tried to step in ... but Carver allegedly threatened to punch this person and threw his chewing tobacco right into their face.

The docs say Carver was then forced to sit down, as the video shows ... and cops say a flight attendant attempted to restrain him -- though they say he slipped from the restraints and allegedly pulled his belt off and wrapped it around his knuckles as if to use it as a weapon.

Officers say a flight attendant was able to wrench the belt away from him, and he remained in his seat until the flight landed.

Carver was arrested at the airport for interference with flight crew members and attendants ... a pretty serious federal offense.

Also, cops say Carver was pretty inebriated ... as officers say they were told he downed six mixed drinks on the flight.

According to authorities, the case is being investigated by the FBI and the Grand Junction Police Department.