Airline Pilot Fails Field Sobriety Tests Before Boarding, on Body Cam Video

A Southwest Airlines pilot failed multiple field sobriety tests on the bridge just outside the airplane he was supposed to fly ... and, it was all caught on shocking body cam footage.

David Allsop -- a 52-year-old pilot -- was arrested in Georgia back in April where he was supposed to fly a plane from Savannah to Chicago after police were alerted by a concerned third party that he allegedly smelled like alcohol.

The body came footage was just released earlier this week ... and, begins with the police pulling Allsop off the plane and peppering him with questions.

Allsop admits he had a few beers the night before the flight, but claims he hasn't had a drink in 10 hours ... an important time frame since the Federal Aviation Administration requires pilots to be sober for at least 8 hours before they fly.

However, an officer says he can smell an odor that he thinks is consistent with alcohol emanating from Allsop ... though Allsop claims it's actually the nicotine gum he's chewing.

Cops ask Allsop to take some field sobriety tests, which he initially resists ... but, he ultimately agrees -- and, he reportedly failed two of the three that were administered. He refuses the breathalyzer, and he's ultimately put in the back of a police car.

The FAA has reportedly revoked Allsop's license. Criminal charges against him are still pending.