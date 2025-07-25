Southwest Jet Dives To Avoid Midair Collision, Flight Attendants Injured

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Southwest Airlines Jet Dives To Avoid Midair Collision ... 2 Flight Attendants Injured

By TMZ Staff
Published
southwest airlines main getty
Getty

A Southwest Airlines flight to Las Vegas had to dive to avoid hitting another plane midair ... and now a couple flight attendants are nursing injuries.

Passengers on a Friday flight from Burbank to Las Vegas say their pilot had to dive aggressively to avoid a midair collision shortly after takeoff ... sending passengers flying out of their seats, with some bumping their heads on the cabin ceiling.

Comedian Jimmy Dore was on the flight and he says the pilot came on the PA system and told passengers his collision warning alert went off and he needed to avoid a plane coming at them.

Southwest Airlines tells TMZ ... the crew "responded to two onboard traffic alerts Friday afternoon while climbing out of Burbank ... requiring them to climb and descend to comply with the alerts."

burbank airport southwest airlines sub getty swipe
Getty

The airline says they are working with the FAA to figure out what the hell happened.

Southwest adds ... "No injuries were immediately reported by Customers, but two Flight Attendants are being treated for injuries."

We've seen some deadly plane crashes recently around the world ... and it sounds like these folks got lucky on their way to Vegas.

