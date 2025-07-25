MMA's Tex Johnson Kicked Off Flight After 'Unruly' Outburst, Caught on Video!

MMA fighter Aaron "Tex" Johnson LOST IT on board a Southwest flight, getting into a HEATED altercation with fellow passengers and crew ... and it was so intense, he was forced off the plane before takeoff!

The chaotic situation occurred at LaGuardia Airport on Monday, and thanks to a witness who started rolling, we have video ... which shows the middleweight in a fiery argument with Southwest flight attendants as they attempted to remove him from the plane.

After Johnson, 39, retrieved his bag from the overhead bin and headed towards the front of the plane, something seemed to make Tex snap.

In the clip, Johnson is seen screaming "assault" and "abuse" at the flight attendant, and repeatedly warning her not to touch him.

He was ultimately taken off the plane after what a Southwest spokesperson described to TMZ Sports as "belligerent and unruly" behavior that the airline "does not tolerate."

Once he deplaned, Johnson's seemingly erratic behavior didn't end there.

“I’m getting treated like a black person right now”😭 pic.twitter.com/VXzOMCz5p0 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 23, 2025 @kirawontmiss

Another clip shows him inside the airport, restrained and on a stretcher, while launching an expletive-filled rant.

"Bulls***! I’m getting treated like a black person right now!" Johnson yelled.

Port Authority Police said he was being transported to a local hospital for "evaluation" ... and was issued a disorderly conduct summons.

On Friday, Johnson spoke about the incident with one of his followers, claiming it was "something about a bag that I didn’t agree with a bunch of peanut gallery people yelling first 🤷🏻‍♂️."