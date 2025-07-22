Fight Breaks Out Aboard Air Asia Flight, See the Crazy Video

Play video content Viral Press

No one is safe these days from a fight on a flight ... in the latest example, take what happened Monday night aboard an Air Asia jet traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to China.

At some point during the 4-hour trip, an older gent got pissed at 3 young women seated in front of him because they were making a racket.

The man told the trio to keep their voices down, but they refused, prompting him to call them "stupid" and demand they "shut up."

Well, that didn't go over so well with the women. Check out video shot by a fellow passenger ... one of the women turns around and starts pulverizing the man, who tries to hide behind a food tray.

Air Asia staff jumped in to try to stop the brawl -- and it took some time to calm tensions, but they finally got things under control. And it seems like the man wasn't all that injured and nobody got arrested, so there was a happy ending.