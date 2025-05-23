Flight Passengers Freak Out During Hail and Lightning Storm, Video Shows

Play video content TIM/@RashidF

Passengers on a flight in India might be canceling their next plane trip and looking for train tickets ... 'cause a huge storm rocked their plane -- and had them in hysterics.

Turbulence rocked IndiGo Flight 6E-2142 -- an Airbus A321 carrying 227 passengers from New Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday ... and, one passenger filmed his fellow travelers' reactions as they screamed, prayed and held on for dear life.

Check out the clip ... lightning lights up the cabin, and the constant thud of hail against the outside of the craft can be heard as screams echo through the cabin.

Several passengers are grabbing the seats in front of them -- bracing themselves because the flight is bouncing around so much, it's impossible to stay still.

According to reports, the pilot called Srinagar's Air Traffic Control about 90 minutes into the flight -- close to when it was time to land -- to tell them about the difficult conditions they were fighting through.

Despite the scary scene, the flight was able to land around its expected arrival time ... and no injuries have been reported. The aircraft itself, however, did sustain some damage. Photos show the nose of the plane shockingly caved in -- reportedly from striking a bird amid the airborne chaos.