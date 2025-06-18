Airline Passenger's Violent Meltdown, Fight in Aisle Caught on Video

A Southwest Airlines passenger went off the rails -- screaming, spiraling, and getting dragged off the plane in a full-blown meltdown caught on camera.

Multiple videos captured the chaos this week on a flight from NYC's LaGuardia to Kansas City -- an unidentified woman went berserk, attacking another female passenger and clinging to her hair for dear life, refusing to let go as others tried to peel her off ... without making things worse.

Freak out on a Southwest Airplane pic.twitter.com/kcOY4O9AJt — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) June 18, 2025 @LASHYBILLS

The belligerent passenger was certainly going through it ... insisting she wasn’t even touching the woman’s hair, despite a handful of the woman's locks in her fist -- full-on spiraling, hurling offensive slurs not just at her target but at everyone around her.

She was eventually restrained on the floor ... but kept raging, screaming and kicking her legs in every direction. Later, another clip showed her being hauled through an airport on a stretcher by cops, looking subdued.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... early Tuesday, around 1:10 AM, Port Authority Police responded to a report of an intoxicated passenger on the flight, at LaGuardia's Terminal B.