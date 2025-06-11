Bert Kreischer Says He'd Never Go Back To Fiji Because It Felt Like Arizona

Play video content Drop A Pin Show

Bert Kreischer’s keeping it 100, spilling the tea on his one trip that totally soured him -- Fiji, which, for some bizarre reason, he claims is just a glorified Arizona in disguise.

Yup, you heard that right. The comedian spilled the beans on "Drop A Pin Podcast," saying the one place he’ll never go back to is Fiji. Why? Because it felt more like a trip to the southwest U.S. than a tropical South Pacific escape!

When someone pointed out that Arizona’s, well, a land-locked desert -- especially compared to Fiji’s crystal blue waters -- Bert didn’t skip a beat, firing back that it was actually the dry terrain that gave him those arid AZ vibes.

Bert knew he’d ruffle some Fijian feathers, so he tossed out an apology -- but still didn’t hold back, saying he expected jungles and forests, but Fiji wasn’t even that lush, and the whole vacation on a boat vibe was a total buzzkill.

He even got specific, saying Fiji was giving Tempe-Scottsdale vibes.

Sure, everyone’s got their vacation letdowns -- but we’re still struggling to connect the dots between Fiji and Arizona living ... especially with many firing back, saying Bert’s totally off and some are convinced he's getting confused with another spot.

So, what’s your take on this tropical misfire?